Markets

FTSE 100 Slips As Weak Corporate Updates Weigh

January 08, 2026 — 06:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s equity benchmark FTSE 100 remains in negative territory Thursday morning after a weak start, due to some weak corporate updates, and data showing a drop in UK house prices in the month of December.

The FTSE 100, which dropped to a low of 9,997.50, was down 26.52 points or 0.26% at 10,021.69 a little while ago.

BAE Systems rallied 5% after U.S. President Donald Trump called for higher U.S. defense spending.

Marks & Spencer climbed up 2.1% after reporting healthy food sales growth over the vital Christmas period.

Endeavour Mining gained 3.5%. Coca-Cola HBC, Aviva, Standard Chartered, Natwest Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Diageo and EasyJet moved up 0.8 to 1.7%.

Associated British Foods tumbled 11.8% to a near 9-month low, following a profit warning by the group after Primark suffered a difficult Christmas amid a challenging UK clothing market, weaker sales in continental Europe and a volatile US retail backdrop.

Tesco slid 5.5% after UK like-for-like sales growth narrowly missed forecasts,

Sainsbury (J), 3i Group, Mondi, Ashtead Group, Croda International, Shell, Baratt Redrow, ICG and Experian lost 2 to 4%.

In economic news, UK house prices logged a slower growth in December as uncertainty weighed on housing market activity towards the end of the year, data from the mortgage lender Halifax showed.

House price growth halved to 0.3% in December from 0.6% in November. Average property price was GBP 297,755, which was the lowest since June.

Month-on-month, house prices dropped 0.6%, worse than November's 0.1% fall. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.