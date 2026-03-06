FTSE 100 Slips After Steady Start; Miners Shed Ground

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market is down in negative territory a little past noon on Friday, retreating after a positive start. Miners are among the notable losers. Bank stocks stated off on a steady note but gave up gains as the day progressed.

The benchmark FTSE 100, which advanced to 10,482.32 earlier in the session, was down 68.19 points or 0.65% at 10,345.75 about a quarter past noon.

Anglo American Plc is down 3.4%. Glencore is down 2.5% and Endeavour Mining is declining by about 2.3%, while Antofagasta and Fresnillo are down 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Marks & Spencer is down 3.2%. Kingfisher is down 3.1% and Persimmon is lower by about 2.7%. IAG, Reckitt Benckiser, British American Tobacco, Berkeley Group Holdings, Airtel Africa, Haleon, Weir Group, Halma, Prudential, Croda International, Aviva, Unilever, Standard Life, HSBC Holdings and Next are down 1.2%-2.5%.

RightMove is up more than 3% and Autotrader Group is gaining about 2.7%. Relx, IMI, Experian, Melrose Indsutries, BAE Systems, Entain, The Sage Group, BP, JD Sports Fashion and Hikma Pharmaceuticals are up 1%-1.8%.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased at the fastest pace in four months in February, suggesting the property market gained momentum at the start of the year.

House prices registered an annual growth of 1.3 percent in February, following a 1.1 percent rise in January, according to data from the mortgage lender Halifax. This was the strongest growth in four months and exceeded economists' forecast of 0.9 percent.

The average property prices reached a new record high of GBP 301,151 in February.

On a monthly basis, house prices increased 0.3 percent in February, in line with expectations. This was the second consecutive increase but slower than the 0.8 percent increase posted in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.