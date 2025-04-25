Markets

FTSE 100 Up Slightly In Cautious Trade

April 25, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Friday with investors digesting some earnings updates, and hoping for a de-escalation in U.S. - China trade spat.

According to some reports, China may suspend its 125% retaliatory tariffs on select U.S. imports.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 6.52 points or 0.07% at 8,413.96.

Among the gainers, Melrose Industries is rising 3.6%. St. James's Place, Babcock International, Rentokil Initial and Rolls-Royce Holdings are up 2.3 to 2.75%.

BAE Systems, Mondi, Entain, Sainsbury (J), Polar Capital Technology Trust, Intertek Group, Informa, The Sage Group and IAG are up 1 to 1.5%.

Endeavour Mining is declining 2.1%. RightMove is down nearly 2%, while Anglo American Plc and Unilever are down 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

Fresnillo, Antofagasta, Marks & Spencer, Diageo and Weir Group are lower by 1 to 1.4%.

In economic news, a report from the Office for National Statistics said UK retail sales grew unexpectedly in March as good weather boosted sales of clothing and outdoor retailers.

Retail sales grew 0.4% on a monthly basis, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.3%, the report showed. However, this was slower than the 0.7% increase in February and marked the third consecutive increase.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales gained 0.5% after a 0.7% rise. Sales were expected to drop 0.4%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth advanced to 2.6% from 1.8% in February. Similarly, core retail sales growth improved to 3.3% from 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.