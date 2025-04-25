FTSE 100 Up Slightly In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Friday with investors digesting some earnings updates, and hoping for a de-escalation in U.S. - China trade spat.

According to some reports, China may suspend its 125% retaliatory tariffs on select U.S. imports.

The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 6.52 points or 0.07% at 8,413.96.

Among the gainers, Melrose Industries is rising 3.6%. St. James's Place, Babcock International, Rentokil Initial and Rolls-Royce Holdings are up 2.3 to 2.75%.

BAE Systems, Mondi, Entain, Sainsbury (J), Polar Capital Technology Trust, Intertek Group, Informa, The Sage Group and IAG are up 1 to 1.5%.

Endeavour Mining is declining 2.1%. RightMove is down nearly 2%, while Anglo American Plc and Unilever are down 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

Fresnillo, Antofagasta, Marks & Spencer, Diageo and Weir Group are lower by 1 to 1.4%.

In economic news, a report from the Office for National Statistics said UK retail sales grew unexpectedly in March as good weather boosted sales of clothing and outdoor retailers.

Retail sales grew 0.4% on a monthly basis, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.3%, the report showed. However, this was slower than the 0.7% increase in February and marked the third consecutive increase.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales gained 0.5% after a 0.7% rise. Sales were expected to drop 0.4%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth advanced to 2.6% from 1.8% in February. Similarly, core retail sales growth improved to 3.3% from 1.8%.

