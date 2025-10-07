FTSE 100 Moves In Tight Range; Shell, Imperial Brands Score Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s benchmark FTSE 100 is moving in a tight range Tuesday morning as investors largely make cautious moves, reacting to some corporate news, and looking for fresh economic data.

The FTSE 100, which advanced to 9,495.27 earlier in the session, was up slightly at 9,479.54 a few minutes before noon.

Burberry Group is gaining about 2.5%, and Rentokil Initial is up 2.3%. Shell is gaining about 1.8% after updating its Q3 2025 outlook.

Imperial Brands is up 2% after the maker of Winston cigarettes and e-cigarette brand blu has announced an additional 1.45-billion-pound ($1.95 billion) share buyback plan.

Beazley, Croda International, St. James's Place and British American Tobacco are gaining 1.5 to 1.8%.

Games Workshop, Marks & Spencer, IMI, Scottish Mortgage, M&G, Pershing Square Holdings, Hiscox and Polar Capital Technology Trust are up with moderate gains.

Meanwhile, Tesco and Sainsbury (J) are down 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Relx, Entain, Pearson, Phoenix Group Holdings, Babcock International, BT Group, Mondi, Howden Joinery Group and Natwest Group are down 1 to 2%.

In economic news, UK house prices decreased for the first time in four months in September as concerns over potential tax increases weighed on the property market activity, the mortgage lender Halifax said.

House prices fell 0.3% on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.2% increase in August. Prices dropped for the first time since May and confounded expectations for an increase of 0.2%.

The average property price in September stood at GBP 298,184. Year-on-year, house prices growth eased to 1.3% from 2% in August. This represented the slowest annual growth since April 2024.

