FTSE 100 Moves In Tight Range In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved in a very narrow range Friday morning with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of triggers.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and signs of a Ukraine peace deal help underpin sentiment.

The FTSE 100, moving between 9,697.21 and 9,719.41, was up 9.22 points or 0.1% at 9,703.15 about a quarter before noon.

Weir Group gained 2%. IMI, Pershing Square Holdings, EasyJet and Polar Capital Technology Trust moved up 1 to 1.25%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings gained nearly 1%, while RightMove, Rentokil Initial, Smiths Group, Informa, Rightmove, BP, British American Tobacco and Rio Tinto advanced 0.7 to 0.9%.

Whitbread slid nearly 5%. Bluberry drifted down 2.3%, while Babcock International and Games Workshop lost 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Limited showed UK car production fell 23.8% year-on-year in October to 59,010 units, the lowest October output since 1952. The sharp drop was due to the cyberattack in late August on Jaguar Land Rover, the largest carmaker.

