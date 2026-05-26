FTSE 100 Moderately Higher As Banks, Miners Move Up

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market, where trading is on after a long weekend, gained notable ground in positive territory on Tuesday, despite renewed concerns about the situation in the Middle East following fresh strikes by the U.S. military on Iranian targets.

The U.S. conducted 'self-defense strikes' on Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, clouding the outlook for an interim deal between Washington and Tehran.

Defense forces across the Gulf are on high alert as Iran pressed ahead with waves of missile and drone attacks on the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 67.65 points or 0.65% at 15,533.91 a few minutes past noon. The UK market remained closed on Monday for Bank Holiday.

Shares from banking, mining and realty sectors were among the prominent gainers.

Kingfisher moved up nearly 4%, Metlen Energy & Metals rallied 3.8% and IAG climbed 3.5%. Endeavour Mining, Burberry Group, British Land, Scottish Mortgage, Mondi, Glencore, Convatec Group, Lion Finance, Barclays, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Natwest Group and Rio Tinto gained 2%-3%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, LondonMetric Property, Antofagasta, JD Sports Fashion, Anglo American Plc, Land Securities, JD Sports Fashion, Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Marks & Spencer and Halma also posted strong gains.

AutoTrader Group drifted down 4.5%. Melrose Industries dropped about 4.3% and RightMove fell 2.3%. Vodafone Group, Admiral Group, BP and BT Group also drifted notably lower.

In economic news, data released by British Retail Consortium showed UK shop price inflation increased 1.2% year-on-year in May, up from 1.0% in April, which had marked the softest growth in four months, and surpassed market expectations of 1.1%.

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