FTSE 100 Up Marginally; Mining Stocks Move Higher

January 26, 2026 — 06:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - UK's key equity index FTSE 100 was up marginally a few minutes before noon on Monday with stocks turning in a mixed performance. Mining stocks found support as prices of gold and silver moved up sharply, while shares from consumer sector were under some selling pressure.

The mood in the market was cautious amid fears of a U.S. government shutdown, and concerns about trade after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that his administration would impose 100 tariffs on Canada if it strikes a trade deal with China.

The FTSE 100 was up 11.66 points or 0.11% at 10,155.10 a few minutes before noon. The index, which advanced to 10,176.85 in early trades, eased to 10,124.26 before recovering some lost ground.

Fresnillo and Antofagasta moved up 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Endeavour Mining gained 2.9% and Anglo American Plc climbed 2.7%, while Rio Tinto gained 1.2% and Glencore edged up marginally.

Segro gained about 2.5%. Pershing Square Holdings, United Utilities, Sainsbury (J), Weir Group, Mondi, Smiths Group, M&G, BP, Lloyds Banking Group, Tesco, Aviva, Severn Trent, Kingfisher and Marks & Spencer advanced 1% - 2%.

3i Group, Experian and Autotrader Group lost 3 to 4%. Reckitt Benckiser shed nearly 3%, while Relx, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Easyjet, Burberry Group, ICG, IAG, Games Workshop, LSEG, St. James's Place, Rightmove and Howden Joinery Group slipped by 1.1 to 2.2%.

