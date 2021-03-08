FTSE 100 Edges Lower Amid Pound Strength

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Monday as the pound ticked higher against a range of other currencies on optimism over the U.K.'s vaccine rollout and the easing of a stringent lockdown, with children returning to school for the first time since January.

A measure of U.K. business confidence hit a 12-month high, adding to optimism over economic recovery.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,613 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Friday.

BP Plc fell 0.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell traded flat despite global crude oil prices rising above $70 a barrel for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Travel-related stocks were gaining ground, with tour operator company Cruise operator Carnival climbing 3.6 percent.

Education group Pearson rallied 3 percent. The company said it expects revenue growth in 2021, with adjusted operating profit expected to be in line with current market forecasts.

Aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc advanced 3.4 percent despite warning that this year would be as challenging as 2020.

Domino's Pizza Group rose over 1 percent after it agreed to sell its entire shareholding in PPS Foods AB (Domino's Sweden) to Eyja fjárfestingafélag III EHF.

