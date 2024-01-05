FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On US Rate Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Friday amid much uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's rate path.

Meanwhile, U.K. house prices increased for the third successive month in December, largely reflecting a shortage of properties, while they are expected to slump this year, the results of a survey by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed earlier today.

House prices climbed 1.1 percent month-on-month in December, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a modest 0.1 percent rise for the month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,673 after falling half a percent on Thursday.

Revolution Bars Group shares slumped 23 percent. The company, which operates bars and gastropubs, has said that the sites in Derby, Reading, St Peters Liverpool and Wilmslow will close.

Gold producer Mining plunged 10 percent after removing CEO Sebastien de Montessus with immediate effect.

Clarkson, a provider of integrated shipping services, jumped nearly 8 percent after saying that it expects its full-year pre-tax earnings above current market expectations following strong trading throughout the final quarter.

