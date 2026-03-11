FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 is notably lower a little before noon on Wednesday with investor sentiment turning weak again amid concerns about the potential impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East and fading prospects of further monetary easing by the nation's central bank.

The FTSE 100, which fell to 10,292.75 earlier in the session, was down 90.79 points or 0.88% at 10,321.45 a few minutes before noon.

Smiths Group is down 6.7%. Legal & General is down 6% despite 2025 results coming broadly in line with estimates and the company launching its largest-ever share buyback of £1.2 billion.

Airtel Africa is declining by about 3.7%, while Rolls-Royce Holdings, BAE Systems, ICG, Anglo American Plc, St. James's Place, Babcock International and Fresnillo are down 2%-3%.

Melrose Industries, Segro, Endeavour Mining, Convatec Group, Halma, Diploma, Weir Group, Glencore, Easyjet and Experian are also notably lower.

Promotional products marketer 4imprint is down nearly 9% after reporting disappointing 2025 results.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is rising 2.1%. Pershing Square Holdings, Intercontinental Group Hotels, 3i Group and BP are up with notable gains.

Shares of British construction group Balfour Beatty are up 7%. The company launched a £200 million share buyback and raised its full-year dividend after reporting higher profits and a record order book.

