Markets

FTSE 100 Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trading

February 10, 2026 — 08:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market was down in negative territory around early afternoon on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in mining and banking sectors. The mood is cautious with investors digesting earnings updates and looking ahead to crucial U.S. jobs data due later in the week.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 40.35 points or 0.39% at 10,345.88 a little over half an hour past noon.

Croda International is up more than 7%. Coca-Cola HBC is climbing up 4.5%. Metlen Energy & Metals, Burberry Group, Mondi and Spirax Group are up 2%-3%.

Persimmon, Barratt Redrow, Diageo, Kingfisher, Berkeley Group Holdings, Associated British Foods Severn Trent, Shell, Pearson, Legal & General, Entain, Sainsbury (J) and SSE are gaining 1%-2%.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca is up 0.7%. The company projected continued revenue and earnings growth in 2026, boosted by sales of its cancer drugs.

Babcock International is down more than 6%. BP Plc shares are down 3.7%. The British oil and gas major halted share buybacks after reporting wider replacement cost or RC loss in its fourth quarter.

Standard Chartered is down 4.5%, Hiscox is lower by about 3.2%, Barclays Group, Aviva and Natwest Group are down 2%-2.5%.

Antofagasta, St. James's Place, IAG, Lloyds Banking Group, Admiral Group, British American Tobacco, Rolls-Royce Holdings, IMI and Fresnillo are down 1%-1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.