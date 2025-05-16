Markets

FTSE 100 Advances Again

May 16, 2025 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are moving higher on Friday as investors continue to cheer the recent tariff agreement between U.S. and China, and news about a positive progress in talks between the EU bloc and U.S. for lowering the tariffs from earlier proposed levels.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 62.90 points or 0.73% at 8,696.65 a little while ago.

St. James's Place is rising 4.8%. Pharma stocks AstraZeneca and GSK are gaining 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

IAG, Intermediate Capital Group, F&C Investment Trust, Experian, British American Tobacco, Convatec Group, Admiral Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Haleon and Rightmove are up 1 to 2%.

Kingfisher, Marks & Spencer, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Rentokil Initial, Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, Melrose Industries and Glencore are down 0.5 to 1.2%.

Workspace Group shares are down nearly 8% as the landlord foresees a trading profit headwind of approximately £7 million by March 2026.

Shares of video game developer Everplay Group are down nearly 3% despite recovering from early lows. The company announced today that its CEO Steve Bell has stepped down, and Frank Sagnier has stepped in as Interim Executive Chair, effective immediately.

Land Securities Group is down 0.5% despite the real estate investment trust reporting a pre-tax profit of £393 million, marking a turnaround from the £341 million loss recorded the previous year.

