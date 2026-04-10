Markets

FTSE 100 Advances After Weak Start

April 10, 2026 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly below the flat line, the UK market's benchmark FTSE 100 moved higher Friday morning, riding on gains in financial, mining and select industrials stocks.

The mood in the market remains cautious with investors closely following the situation in the Middle East and looking ahead to U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks this weekend.

A Reuters report, citing a senior Lebanese official says Lebanon intends to take part in a meeting next week in Washington with US and Israeli representatives to discuss and announce a ceasefire.

The FTSE 100, which edged down to 10,580.37 in early trades, was up 35.21 points or 0.33% at 10,638.69 about a quarter before noon.

Convatec Group climbed 4.5%. Kingfisher, Coca-Cola HBC and Burberry Group gained 3.3%-3.6%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Standard Chartered, IAG, Informa, Berkeley Group Holdings, Halma, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Barratt Redrow, Smith & Nephew, Barclays, Natwest Group, Rightmove, Antofogasta, Weir Group, Intertek, Diageo and Persimmon gained 1.4%-2.5%.

Among the losers, Metlen Energy & Metals slid 4.4%, BAE Systems declined 3.6% and Babcock International shed about 3.1%.

Compass Group, Centrica, BP, Standard life, 3i Group, SSE, Shell, Airtel Africa and Schroders lost 0.7%-1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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