Markets

FTSE 100 Advances After Recent Weakness

December 10, 2025 — 06:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After three successive days of declines, U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved higher on Wednesday with select stocks finding good support. The mood was cautious with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

The U.S. Central Bank is widely expected to lower interest rate by 25 basis points. The bank's accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments are eyed for clues about future interest rate stance.

The FTSE 100 was up 27.39 points or 0.29% at 9,669.40 a few minutes before noon.

Pearson, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, moved up 4.2%. Scottish Mortgage surged 3.3%, while Berkeley Group Holdings and HSBC Holdings advanced by 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Berkeley Group Holdings shares rose after the homebuilder mainained its full-year pre-tax profit guidance for fiscal 2026 despite posting weaker interim revenues and profits.

Anglo American Plc gained nearly 1% after its shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger of equals with Canadian miner Teck Resources Limited.

Tesco, Standard Chartered, WPP, Rio Tinto, Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta, Relx, Anglo American Plc, Glencore and British American Tobacco also posted strong gains.

Mondi, St. James's Place, Kingfisher, Airtel Africa, BAE Systems, Halma, Vodafone Group, Phoenix Group Holdings and Prudential lost 1 to 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.