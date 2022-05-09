FTSE 10 Declines On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday, with inflationary worries and sluggish Chinese data weighing on sentiment.

China's export growth slowed to the weakest in almost two years and imports were barely changed in April, adding to concerns over the economic outlook.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dipped 64 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,324 after losing 1.5 percent on Friday.

Miners led losses as base metals prices declined on demand concerns. Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore slumped 4-5 percent.

Capital & Counties Properties tumbled 3.3 percent and Shaftesbury lost about 3 percent. The real estate firms said they were in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-share merger.

Rightmove plunged 5.3 percent. The chief executive of the company is stepping down after more than 16 years at the property portal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.