FTI vs. NESR: Which Energy Services Stock Has the Most Upside?

The oilfield services sub-industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising upstream investments, despite ongoing oil price volatility amid global geopolitical uncertainties. Rising tensions in energy-rich regions, supply-chain disruptions and evolving energy policies are creating both opportunities and challenges for service providers. Companies that can deliver technologically advanced solutions and maintain operational resilience are poised to benefit the most in this dynamic environment.

Within this landscape, the oilfield services sub-industry is seeing renewed demand. Offshore activity is picking up and firms offering advanced drilling, subsea solutions and digital technologies are reaping the benefits. Two major players, TechnipFMC plc FTI and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR, illustrate contrasting approaches and growth strategies in this space.

FTI: Betting on Subsea Expansion

TechnipFMC operates through two main segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment is the company’s largest revenue contributor and is focused on providing end-to-end solutions for deepwater offshore projects. This includes advanced engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines. The segment is well-positioned to capture growth in high-end offshore markets, where demand is rising for integrated, technologically sophisticated subsea solutions.

TechnipFMC’s Subsea order book of nearly $29 billion provides strong visibility into future revenues and underscores its leading position in the offshore energy market. The company’s fully integrated business model allows it to manage complex projects efficiently, enhancing margins and ensuring high-quality execution.

In 2025, the company achieved 33% EBITDA growth, outpacing revenue gains, demonstrating operational efficiency and highlighting the benefits of its integrated approach. With a backlog of $16 billion, mostly from direct awards, execution risk is minimized, giving investors clearer insight into earnings. TechnipFMC also generated $1.45 billion in free cash flow, enabling $1 billion in dividends and share buybacks, supporting both growth and shareholder returns.

Overall, TechnipFMC offers investors a high-margin, resilient business model, with the Subsea segment driving growth and revenues while Surface Technologies provides complementary capabilities and stability, positioning it for long-term success in the offshore energy sector. For investors seeking steady growth in offshore markets, TechnipFMC offers a focused, high-margin story with lower sensitivity to short-term oil price swings.

NESR: Middle East Focus and Integrated Services

NESR is primarily focused on the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, positioning itself as a regional champion in oilfield services. The company provides a wide range of services, including drilling, production, stimulation and evaluation, with a strong emphasis on national oil company (“NOC”) partnerships.

Unlike global giants, NESR benefits from long-term contracts and stable demand from NOCs, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait. This exposure provides relatively steady revenue streams compared with the more volatile North American shale markets. This Houston, TX-based company has also been expanding its capabilities through acquisitions and technology integration, thereby strengthening the service portfolio.

NESR’s business model is less exposed to short-cycle activity and more aligned with long-term development projects in the MENA region. This structure supports better revenue visibility and margin stability.



Image Source: NESR National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

At the same time, NESR’s dependence on the MENA region exposes it to geopolitical risks, with events like any conflict in the region and Strait of Hormuz closures already disrupting drilling and causing short-term volatility. Margin pressures from competitive pricing and project mix shifts may limit near-term profits and delays in execution or contract awards could reduce earnings visibility despite strong growth. However, strong relationships with national oil companies help mitigate demand risks and provide consistent activity levels.

FTI vs. NESR: Who Outperformed in the Past 3 Months?

In the past three months, FTI and NESR’s shares have each seen strong growth, rising 32.8% and 16.1%, respectively.



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Forward P/E Signals: Who’s Overpriced & Who’s Undervalued

FTI is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 23.48X, while NESR is trading at 13.42X. This suggests that NESR is relatively cheaper based on its P/E ratio.



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FTI vs. NESR: EPS Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects FTI’s EPS to grow 19.18% in 2026 and 18% in 2027, indicating year-over-year increases.



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Similarly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects NESR’s EPS to rise 86.59% in 2026 and 53.59% in 2027, implying year-over-year surges.



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Bottom Line

FTI stands out with a high-margin, resilient business model led by its Subsea segment, supported by a $29 billion order backlog and integrated offshore solutions. Its $1.45 billion in free cash flow, $1 billion in dividends and buybacks, and 33% EBITDA growth highlight financial strength and a shareholder-friendly approach. These factors, along with steady revenue visibility and advanced offshore technology, support FTI’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

On the other hand, NESR is expected to deliver significantly higher EPS growth in 2026 and 2027 compared with FTI, reflecting its expansion in the MENA region and strong demand from national oil companies. However, this growth comes with certain risks, including geopolitical exposure, pricing pressures and potential execution delays tied to regional concentration. These mixed factors justify NESR’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting moderate growth with some risk.

So, while NESR may offer faster earnings growth, FTI’s stronger visibility, diversified offshore exposure and consistent cash generation tilt the risk-reward balance in its favor, making the stock a more compelling pick for now.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.