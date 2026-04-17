FTI Stock Trading at a Higher ROIC to Industry at 19.5%: How to Play?

TechnipFMC plc FTI is strengthening its position as a high-quality offshore services player, driven by better execution, expanding margins and improving returns on invested capital (“ROIC”), which stand at 19.5%, more than double the sub-industry average. These trends are now translating into financial strength, with free cash flow more than doubling to roughly $1.45 billion in 2025, compared with the level of 2024.

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This performance reflects more than just a strong near-term outlook. It signals TechnipFMC’s evolution into a structurally stronger, cash-generative leader within the cyclical oilfield services sub-industry.

Business Model Built for Consistency

TechnipFMC ended 2025 with strong momentum in subsea orders, increasing its year-end backlog to $16.6 billion. The company anticipates continued growth, supported by a solid pipeline of offshore projects for the next 24 months. A growing share of high-quality, direct-award contracts enhances execution certainty, reduces earnings volatility and positions the company for steady growth.

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The shift toward an asset-light structure and integrated subsea offerings is driving stronger margins and improved cash conversion. With EBITDA margins surpassing 20% in subsea operations, TechnipFMC is set for sustained profitability. Management’s outlook for 2026 cash flow indicates that this performance is repeatable.

Expanding Opportunity Pipeline

A subsea pipeline nearing $29 billion gives TechnipFMC a clear runway for growth. This backlog is not just about volume — it reflects a broader industry shift toward offshore developments where cost efficiency and execution reliability are becoming critical.

As operators prioritize standardized, lower-risk solutions, TechnipFMC’s integrated model positions it to capture a disproportionate share of high-quality contracts.

Peer Comparison Strengthens the Case

Compared with peers, TechnipFMC stands out for its integrated subsea model and superior cash flow visibility. Its iEPCI approach enables the company to capture a larger share of project economics while reducing execution risk, resulting in more stable margins and consistent free cash generation.

On the other hand, Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY remains a leading offshore contractor, but its business model is mostly asset and vessel-intensive, making earnings more sensitive to project timing and fleet utilization. This can lead to more volatile margins and cash flows across cycles.

Meanwhile, Baker Hughes BKR offers diversified exposure across LNG, turbomachinery and industrial services. While this provides stability, it also limits direct upside from the offshore upcycle, as the company lacks the same concentrated exposure to high-margin subsea developments that TechnipFMC currently enjoys.

Overall, TechnipFMC offers a more balanced mix of growth, margin expansion and cash flow visibility, giving it a clear edge in the current offshore cycle.

FTI’s Stock Surges Ahead of Competitors

Over the past six months, TechnipFMC outperformed its peers in the Oil & Gas Field Services sub-industry, rising about 103.8%, compared with Subsea 7 at 69.3%, the sub-industry benchmark at 55.6% and Baker Hughes at 35.7%. FTI’s gains clearly lead the group.

Share Price Trends Over the Past 6 Months

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Rising Earnings Estimates Signal Momentum



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In the past 60 days, analysts have raised the Zacks Consensus Estimates for FTI, with 2026 EPS projections increasing 6.18% to $2.92 and 2027 EPS estimates climbing 7.48% to $3.45, signaling a strengthening earnings outlook.

Strong Capital Efficiency Driving Superior Returns

A higher ROIC indicates that a company is efficiently using its capital to generate profits. The metric measures how effectively a company turns its money into earnings, reflecting overall operational and financial efficiency.

FTI Delivers Superior Capital Efficiency vs. BKR, SUBCY & Sub-Industry



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TechnipFMC earns an impressive 19.5% ROIC, significantly above the sub-industry average of 8.2%. The company also outperforms its peers, with Baker Hughes at 7.1% and Subsea 7 at 2.9%, highlighting its superior capital efficiency and profitability.

Strong Balance Sheet Enhances Financial Flexibility

TechnipFMC maintains a solid financial position, with a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 12.63, significantly below the sub-industry average of around 44.93.



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Strong Fundamentals Support Continued Upside?

TechnipFMC’s strong price performance reflects a clear improvement in fundamentals, particularly its ability to generate consistent free cash flow and expand margins. The company’s integrated model, growing backlog and disciplined capital allocation provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. Compared with peers like Subsea 7 and Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC offers a more focused and higher-quality offshore exposure, supported by better cash flow visibility and margin potential. Importantly, TechnipFMC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting strong earnings estimate revisions and favorable near-term prospects.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.