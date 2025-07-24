Stocks
$FTI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FTI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $235,414,016 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $FTI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FTI stock page):

$FTI Insider Trading Activity

$FTI insiders have traded $FTI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JUSTIN ROUNCE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 487,040 shares for an estimated $12,775,864.
  • JONATHAN LANDES (President, Subsea) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 141,427 shares for an estimated $3,630,432.
  • LUANA DUFFE (EVP, New Energy) sold 64,404 shares for an estimated $1,603,659
  • CARVALHO FILHO ELEAZAR DE sold 9,381 shares for an estimated $279,178
  • DAVID LIGHT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,147 shares for an estimated $252,660

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $FTI stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/01/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTI forecast page.

$FTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $41.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Victoria McCulloch from RBC Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 04/28/2025
  • David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 02/28/2025

You can track data on $FTI on Quiver Quantitative.

