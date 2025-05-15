FTI Consulting Reveals Key Challenges Facing Hospitals in 2025 Hospital Operations Outlook Survey

FTI Consulting's survey reveals key hospital challenges, including costs, workforce issues, and cybersecurity risks, emphasizing adaptability and strategic communication.

FTI Consulting, Inc. released findings from its annual Hospital Operations Outlook Survey, which surveyed over 200 hospital executives and identified key challenges faced by the healthcare sector. Rising costs, patient wait times, workforce shortages, and cybersecurity threats emerged as primary concerns, exacerbated by regulatory changes and increased patient demand. Hospital leaders emphasized the need for adaptability and effective communication with stakeholders to navigate these issues while maintaining quality care. The survey highlighted significant concerns related to workforce management costs and cybersecurity, alongside a shift towards value-based care. FTI Consulting experts underscored the importance of investing in workforce resources, digital infrastructure, and proactive communication strategies to build resilient healthcare organizations capable of delivering exceptional patient outcomes amidst ongoing market pressures.

FTI Consulting's annual Hospital Operations Outlook Survey provides valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector, reinforcing the company's authority in healthcare consulting.

The survey highlights a significant shift towards value-based care, with 42% of patient populations participating in such models, which could enhance demand for FTI Consulting's strategic services.

By addressing workforce management and cybersecurity concerns, FTI Consulting positions itself as a critical partner for hospitals seeking to enhance operational resilience and adapt to current market pressures.

The company demonstrates its commitment to supporting healthcare leaders in improving patient outcomes and delivering high-quality care in a complex environment, potentially increasing its client base and market influence.

Survey findings highlight significant workforce management costs and shortages, which could indicate broader systemic challenges in healthcare that FTI Consulting may need to address in their advisory roles.

The persistent cybersecurity threats and concerns raised by half of the survey respondents could reflect negatively on the critical state of digital security within the healthcare industry, signaling a potential area of risk that FTI Consulting needs to manage for its clients.

Comments in the release suggest hospital leaders feel unprepared for current patient volumes, which may indicate an impending crisis in patient care and overload for healthcare systems, reflecting broader industry issues that could affect FTI Consulting's reputation and effectiveness as a consultant.

What were the key findings of the Hospital Operations Outlook Survey?

The survey highlighted rising costs, patient wait times, workforce challenges, and cybersecurity threats as critical issues facing hospitals.

How do hospital leaders feel about workforce management costs?

34% of hospital executives cite recruitment, retention, and staffing expenses as major financial stressors impacting their organizations.

What is the importance of value-based care according to the survey?

42% of patient populations are now participating in value-based care, which improves care coordination and patient outcomes according to 91% of respondents.

What are the main cybersecurity concerns for hospitals?

Half of the survey respondents identified cybersecurity threats, particularly data breaches and operational disruptions, as their top digital concerns.

Why is strategic communication vital for hospital leaders?

Effective communication helps build stakeholder confidence and support, essential for navigating financial and operational challenges in healthcare.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced findings from its annual





of more than 200 senior executives across all types of hospitals. The survey found rising costs, patient wait times, workforce challenges and persistent cybersecurity threats are among the top issues highlighted by hospital leaders.





These issues — bundled with an increasingly complex operating environment shaped by regulatory changes, such as potential Medicaid cuts from the federal government, inflationary pressures and growing patient demand — make adaptability and nimbleness in an organization’s ability to quickly respond to these challenges critical. Moreover, clear and strategic communications to stakeholders about the mounting pressures and plans to address them are more important than ever to maintain support inside and outside the hospital.





To protect their reputation and fulfill their mission, hospital leaders must stay closely connected with stakeholders while embracing value-based care, digital innovation, workforce investment and proactive cybersecurity risk mitigation as part of a broader strategic plan.





“Healthcare leaders are at a crossroads, juggling financial pressures with the need to deliver high-quality care, support hospital staff and improve patient outcomes,” said



Lauren Crawford Shaver



, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Americas within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “At the same time, adaptation to the digital era demands investment in modern infrastructure, robust cybersecurity and AI-driven efficiencies. And with the regulatory landscape in constant flux, staying ahead requires more than strategy and vision. It takes agility to lead in a world that won’t stand still.”











Workforce management costs dominate financial concerns, with 34% of respondents citing recruitment, retention and agency staffing expenses as critical stressors.







Cybersecurity threats remain top of mind, identified by half of respondents (50%) as their top digital concern, driven primarily by the concern for potential data breaches and operational disruptions.







Workforce shortages persist, with 48% of executives feeling their hospitals are unprepared for current patient volumes, particularly in specialist (49%) and nursing roles (46%).



Hospitals continue shifting toward value-based care, with hospitals reporting 42% of patient populations now participate in value-based care models due to better care coordination and improved patient outcomes as reported by 91% of respondents.







“Hospital executives are seeing promising, sustainable results when it comes to value-based care. This model is increasingly viewed as a smart, strategic approach in today's evolving healthcare environment given ongoing challenges such as market pressures and a shifting regulatory landscape,” said



Paul Dioguardi



, a Managing Director in FTI Consulting’s Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice.





“In today’s fast-evolving healthcare landscape, hospital leaders must make decisions that build resilient organizations,” said



Rebecca Ayer Pitt



, a Managing Director in FTI Consulting’s Corporate Reputation practice within the Strategic Communications segment. “This means investing in their workforce and value-based care as well as strengthening digital and cybersecurity capabilities. Most importantly, communicating proactively and transparently about strategic decisions and actions will build and maintain stakeholder confidence and support. In doing so, health systems will be better positioned to face the demands of the current healthcare environment without losing sight of what matters most — delivering exceptional care and patient outcomes.”







About the Survey







This research was conducted online by FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment between March 3, 2025 and March 12, 2025, with more than 200 senior executives across all types of hospitals and 17 mid-level leaders of academic hospitals. Overall, 60 respondents represent academic hospitals, 96 are part of a health system and 47 are hospitals not affiliated with health systems.





“FTI Consulting's Hospital Operations Outlook Survey offers healthcare leaders valuable insights into the headwinds and tailwinds being experienced by hospital and health system executives,” said



James Condon



, a Managing Director and Head of Research for the Americas in the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “The survey is designed to provide a holistic perspective on current industry pressures, and highlights innovative, forward-thinking, technology-driven solutions that are being leveraged by hospitals to adapt to and overcome these hardships.”





The full survey report is available



here



.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at





www.fticonsulting.com





.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545







matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





