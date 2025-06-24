FTI Consulting Releases 2025 Private Equity Value Creation Index Highlighting Shift Away from M&A and Rise of AI Strategies

FTI Consulting's 2025 Private Equity Value Creation Index reveals M&A as a low priority, while AI gains prominence in value creation.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. has released its 2025 Private Equity Value Creation Index, revealing that M&A is the least prioritized value creation lever among private equity leaders, with only 9% identifying it as a top concern for the year. The survey of over 500 decision-makers emphasizes a heavy reliance on traditional cost optimization strategies while growth tactics remain underutilized. Artificial intelligence has emerged as a key strategic focus for the year, though it presents significant implementation challenges. Despite technology being recognized as the most effective lever, it is also frequently cited as difficult to execute. The report highlights a gap between intent and execution in leveraging AI and other growth strategies, stressing that successful firms will be those that integrate these innovations into their operations effectively.

Potential Positives

FTI Consulting's release of the 2025 Private Equity Value Creation Index positions the company as a thought leader in the private equity space, highlighting key trends and insights relevant to decision-makers.

The identification of artificial intelligence as the top strategic priority for private equity firms demonstrates FTI Consulting's awareness of emerging trends that can influence long-term value creation, potentially enhancing its consulting services.

The findings regarding technology and IT being the most effective value creation lever reinforce FTI Consulting's focus on operational excellence and strategic insights, aligning with client interests and needs.

Potential Negatives

M&A is highlighted as the worst-performing value creation lever, indicating potential challenges in the company's consulting strategy for private equity clients.

The significant execution gap in utilizing AI and other growth strategies suggests that the company and its clients may be struggling to adapt to technological advancements, which could impact future competitiveness.

Despite recognition of AI's importance, it is among the least frequently used levers, raising concerns about the company's ability to guide clients in effectively leveraging emerging technologies.

FAQ

What is the 2025 Private Equity Value Creation Index?

The 2025 Private Equity Value Creation Index is a survey by FTI Consulting analyzing value creation strategies among private equity firms worldwide.

What were the key findings regarding M&A?

M&A ranked last among ten value creation levers, with only 9% of leaders prioritizing it for 2025 due to integration and valuation challenges.

How important is artificial intelligence in value creation?

AI emerged as the top strategic priority for 2025 but is among the least frequently used levers, indicating challenges in effective implementation.

What challenges do firms face with technology as a value lever?

While technology is the most frequently used lever, it also poses execution challenges at the portfolio company level, indicating room for improvement.

How can firms improve value creation strategies?

Firms should focus on disciplined execution and integrating technology and growth levers, moving beyond traditional financial engineering and cost reduction tactics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCN Insider Trading Activity

$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY SABHERWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $861,845

CURTIS P LU (General Counsel) sold 4,953 shares for an estimated $785,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released the



2025







Private Equity Value Creation Index





, which found that M&A ranked last among 10 value creation levers, with only 9% of global private equity leaders naming it their top priority for 2025.





The survey of more than 500 global private equity decision makers highlights ways in which firms continue to over index on conventional cost levers — such as cost structure optimization, supply chain and operations — which are widely used and effectively executed, while growth strategies remain underutilized or face a clear execution gap.





At the same time, artificial intelligence (“AI”) has emerged as the top strategic priority for 2025 — and the leading factor for exit readiness — signaling its growing importance in positioning portfolio companies for long-term value. Yet, it remains one of the least frequently used and most challenging levers to implement.





“Cost has become the dominant conversation,” said



Jiva J. Jagtap



, Global Leader of Private Equity at FTI Consulting. “In a high-uncertainty, low-growth market, cost is often the most immediate lever for protecting value. But cost alone doesn’t deliver returns. High-performing firms treat it as a catalyst, using savings to reinvest in the capabilities and growth engines that drive sustainable value creation. Growth is harder to unlock — which is exactly why it’s more valuable. And while M&A has fallen as a near-term priority due to integration hurdles and valuation gaps, that very pullback may open a window of opportunity for disciplined buyers to make strategic moves.”







Additional key findings include



:







Technology and IT emerged as both the most frequently used and most effective value creation lever, with 84% of respondents using it regularly and 77% rating its effectiveness as above average. Yet despite its strong track record, technology was also cited as the top execution challenge at the portfolio company level.









M&A remains a staple in the value creation toolkit, but it was rated the worst-performing value creation lever, and 67% of respondents indicated that it takes more than a year to achieve the value they expected. With deals hard to execute and slow to deliver returns, success becomes a collective effort. Portfolio company leaders, operating partners and deal teams must all play their part to ensure strong operational governance, common goals and clear communications. Any breakdown here can undermine value.









AI usage is advancing rapidly, with 42% of private equity leaders saying it is the biggest force transforming traditional models. However, despite all the hype, it ranks ninth out of the 10 value creation levers surveyed in how often it is used and how well it is implemented — indicating that many firms are still struggling to integrate AI into their operations efficiently.









Despite their potential to drive top-line growth, commercial levers remain among the least frequently used levers — with only 23% to 28% of firms reporting that they use levers like pricing optimization, AI and sales and marketing very often for value creation. Execution confidence also ranks among the lowest, signaling the complexity and resource demands of growth strategies.











“AI is no longer a futuristic concept — it’s firmly on the agenda for private equity. But intent alone isn’t enough,” said



Lars Faeste



, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting. “We’re seeing a clear gap between ambition and execution as firms wrestle with how to move from strategy to impact. The next phase of value creation isn’t just about financial engineering or cost reduction — it’s about disciplined execution in a more complex and unforgiving landscape. Success will come to the firms that translate innovation into outcomes, embedding technology and growth levers into how the business truly operates, scales and delivers value.”





Click



here



for more insights from the



2025 Private Equity Value Creation Index



.







Demographics and Methodology







In April 2025, FTI Consulting surveyed more than 500 decision makers at private equity firms, including investment professionals and operating partners, to understand the levers these firms use to create value in their portfolio companies. The survey included global participation from the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contacts:







Nick Emmons





+1.617.747.1708







nick.emmons@fticonsulting.com







Helen Obi





+44 20 7632 5071







helen.obi@fticonsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.