Markets
FCN

FTI Consulting Names Angela Nam CFO

March 09, 2026 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN), a business advisory firm, on Monday appointed Angela Nam as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1.

The company said Nam will also serve as a member of its Executive Committee and will be based in New York.

Nam most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of FTAI Aviation Ltd., where she oversaw finance and accounting functions including financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, tax and treasury.

Paul Linton will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until Nam assumes the role, after which he will return to his position as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

Previously, Ajay Sabherwal, who had served as CFO since 2016, resigned effective September 12, 2025, to take a position outside the consulting industry. Paul Linton took over as Interim CFO.

In the pre-market trading, FTI Consulting is 0.02% higher at $168.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.