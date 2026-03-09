FTI Consulting Names Angela Nam CFO

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN), a business advisory firm, on Monday appointed Angela Nam as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1.

The company said Nam will also serve as a member of its Executive Committee and will be based in New York.

Nam most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of FTAI Aviation Ltd., where she oversaw finance and accounting functions including financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, tax and treasury.

Paul Linton will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until Nam assumes the role, after which he will return to his position as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

Previously, Ajay Sabherwal, who had served as CFO since 2016, resigned effective September 12, 2025, to take a position outside the consulting industry. Paul Linton took over as Interim CFO.

In the pre-market trading, FTI Consulting is 0.02% higher at $168.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.

