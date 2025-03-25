FTI Consulting Launches Enhanced AI Capabilities within IQ.AI to Transform Document Review Processes

FTI Consulting's Technology segment launches IQ.AI for Review, enhancing document review with advanced AI-powered capabilities.

FTI Consulting, Inc. has announced enhancements to its IQ.AI by FTI Technology™ suite, introducing new capabilities that improve document review processes for legal and regulatory matters. These additions, including IQ.AI for Review, streamline various stages of document review, enabling cost savings and quicker timelines while improving the handling of complex data types such as multimedia and multilanguage documents. Other updates include IQ.AI for Emerging Data Sources, which enhances the review of chat threads and diverse data from cloud applications, IQ.AI for Enrichment that automates the review of traditionally manual documents, and IQ.AI for Contracts to analyze contractual obligations effectively. FTI Technology highlights its commitment to leveraging generative AI to assist legal teams in uncovering critical insights, thus transforming time-intensive review phases into strategic advantages. The company will showcase these capabilities during Legalweek New York, offering clients the chance to engage with their innovations directly.

FTI Consulting launched new capabilities within IQ.AI by FTI Technology™, enhancing its offerings with advanced AI solutions for legal and regulatory matters.

The new IQ.AI for Review is designed to deliver cost savings and accelerate document review timelines, positioning FTI as a leader in efficient legal tech solutions.

FTI Technology's investment in AI and ongoing innovation signify its commitment to delivering reliable, defensible AI-powered solutions that meet evolving client needs.

The company is actively engaging clients at Legalweek New York, showcasing its AI solutions and reinforcing its expertise in the intersection of AI technology and legal risk.

The press release does not provide specific examples of client successes or case studies using IQ.AI, which could lead to skepticism about the efficacy of the solution.

There is no mention of competitive advantages or differentiation from other AI solutions in the market, raising concerns about market positioning.

The announcement lacks transparency regarding any potential challenges or risks associated with the implementation of the new AI capabilities.

What is IQ.AI for Review by FTI Technology?

IQ.AI for Review is a new capability that optimizes document review processes, saving costs and speeding up timelines in legal matters.

How does FTI Technology's IQ.AI help in legal investigations?

IQ.AI helps legal teams uncover critical insights faster through enhanced document review workflows and powerful AI-driven analyses of complex data types.

What types of projects can use IQ.AI for Review?

IQ.AI for Review is used in a variety of projects, including cross-border litigation, investigations, antitrust reviews, and data breach responses.

What new features are included in the latest IQ.AI updates?

The updates include IQ.AI for Emerging Data Sources, Enrichment, and Contracts, all enhancing efficiency and accuracy in data processing.

Where can I learn more about FTI Consulting's AI solutions?

More information can be found on our website at www.fticonsulting.com or by contacting ftitechsales@fticonsulting.com.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s



Technology



segment launched new capabilities within



IQ.AI by FTI Technology



™, a suite of artificial intelligence solutions that address client issues in investigations, antitrust, data breach and other critical legal and regulatory matters. To address all aspects of document review, these new capabilities include



IQ.AI for Review



, providing cost savings and accelerated timelines across the document review lifecycle, including first pass review, quality control, privilege and the presentation of key findings.





FTI Technology has deployed IQ.AI for Review for clients worldwide, across numerous types of projects, including cross-border litigation, investigations, antitrust reviews and data breach response. With this offering, FTI Technology’s experts unlock faster and more insightful first-level review workflows compared to other AI-based review solutions. IQ.AI for Review provides powerful results, particularly when applied to challenging document formats, multilanguage content, multimedia files and other materials that have traditionally required manual review.





The new capabilities can optimize privilege classification and create first drafts of privilege logs, perform quality checks and identify challenging data types and personally identifiable information. AI-generated key document summaries, chronologies and timelines also quickly establish context for hot documents. This holistic approach reduces review time and costs and empowers legal teams to uncover critical insights that traditional methods miss, transforming what is often the most time-consuming phase of litigation and investigations into a strategic advantage.





Initially launched in 2024, IQ.AI is a proprietary combination of workflows, services and expertise applied with FTI Technology’s custom-developed tools using numerous large language models, technology partner products, natural language processing and computer vision technologies. These include globally available platforms within Microsoft Azure and AWS Bedrock, enabling FTI Technology’s experts to utilize the most effective large language model for each task and provide flexibility for clients in geographies around the world. Backed by FTI Technology’s significant investments in research, development and an e-discovery applied data science team, IQ.AI helps clients balance innovation, technology performance and risk mitigation for specific applications of AI technologies.





In addition to the launch of IQ.AI for Review, new IQ.AI updates include:









IQ.AI for Emerging Data Sources



: Enhances contextualization and summarization of chat threads, conversations, images such as GIFs and emojis, audio clips, uncommon data types and disparate messages across a variety of cloud applications and collaboration tools through integration with



Connect



and



Universal Messaging Platform



, FTI Technology’s proprietary emerging data sources technology. Experts in emerging data sources and digital forensics investigators can also leverage generative AI to summarize and enrich metadata and discover key facts. These capabilities support efficient data processing in a closed environment to mitigate risk, reduce data sets, reveal relevant information quickly and report on initial findings.







: Enhances contextualization and summarization of chat threads, conversations, images such as GIFs and emojis, audio clips, uncommon data types and disparate messages across a variety of cloud applications and collaboration tools through integration with Connect and Universal Messaging Platform , FTI Technology’s proprietary emerging data sources technology. Experts in emerging data sources and digital forensics investigators can also leverage generative AI to summarize and enrich metadata and discover key facts. These capabilities support efficient data processing in a closed environment to mitigate risk, reduce data sets, reveal relevant information quickly and report on initial findings.





IQ.AI for





Enrichment



: Leveraging optical character recognition, computer vision technologies and a range of large language models, automates the process of reviewing materials that traditionally require manual review. This includes accurately translating and extracting insights from multilingual documents and processing handwritten notes, forms, images, audio recordings, transcriptions and other complex data, all within a unified workflow.







: Leveraging optical character recognition, computer vision technologies and a range of large language models, automates the process of reviewing materials that traditionally require manual review. This includes accurately translating and extracting insights from multilingual documents and processing handwritten notes, forms, images, audio recordings, transcriptions and other complex data, all within a unified workflow.





IQ.AI for Contracts



: Delivers methodologies for leveraging AI in contract review and analysis to efficiently query large contract populations, identifying risks or business opportunities hidden within agreements. FTI Technology’s contract experts leverage a combination of generative AI, machine learning and analytics capabilities combined with customized workflows to extract key data points to support clients’ challenges across industries, contract types and use cases.











“IQ.AI for Review provides an extensive suite of AI capabilities across the document review lifecycle, including first pass review and extending to privilege identification, quality control and solving complex data challenges,” said



Sophie Ross



, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “In expanding our IQ.AI framework to address document review end-to-end, we’re providing clients with impactful, tested, logical uses of generative AI to enrich their understanding of critical matters and reduce the burden of uncovering information within large document populations. These expanded AI capabilities are a testament to our innovation team’s rapid response to client needs and represent our continued investment in delivering expert-led, reliable, defensible, AI-powered solutions that can be applied holistically or to targeted challenges.”





FTI Technology’s decades-long investment in AI technology and team of digital insights experts, attorneys, data scientists and consultants from across global practices support clients across a broad range of issues where AI use intersects with legal and regulatory risk. These experts conduct extensive, ongoing testing to enable customization for specific data types, use cases and unique client needs, saving clients the resources and time required to invest in AI development and experimentation. IQ.AI experts also evaluate and advise clients on the effective use of evolving generative AI features within leading e-discovery platforms.





FTI Technology will host an IQ.AI Experience Zone during Legalweek New York on March 25 and March 26 to provide clients with an opportunity to test generative AI solutions and engage in consultations with FTI Technology’s data science and innovation teams. For more information, contact ftitechsales@fticonsulting.com.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at





www.fticonsulting.com





.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Ashley Allman





+1.206.369.5209







ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com





