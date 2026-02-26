FTI Consulting Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $54.53 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $49.71 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FTI Consulting Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.53 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $990.75 million from $894.92 million last year.

FTI Consulting Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.53 Mln. vs. $49.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $990.75 Mln vs. $894.92 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.