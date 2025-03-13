FTI Consulting Appoints Michael Herde as Senior Managing Director in Forensic and Litigation Consulting Segment

FTI Consulting appoints Michael Herde as Senior Managing Director to enhance compliance and risk management for financial services clients.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. has appointed Michael Herde as a Senior Managing Director in its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, based in Boston. With over 35 years of experience in financial services, including roles as chief compliance officer at major firms like Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments, Herde will offer clients strategic advice on compliance, risk management, and governance. His appointment comes at a time of significant regulatory change in the financial services industry. Stella Mendes, head of FTI's Financial Services practice, emphasized Herde's expertise in guiding organizations through these challenges. This announcement follows other recent appointments in the firm aimed at expanding their Financial Services practice.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Michael Herde as Senior Managing Director strengthens FTI Consulting's Financial Services segment with his extensive 35 years of experience in risk and compliance.



This strategic appointment aligns with the firm's growth initiatives, demonstrating FTI Consulting's commitment to expanding its financial services offerings and expertise.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a Senior Managing Director underscores the firm’s need for enhanced compliance and risk management expertise in the face of significant regulatory changes, potentially indicating previous shortcomings in these areas.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting?

Michael Herde has been appointed as Senior Managing Director in FTI Consulting's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

What experience does Michael Herde bring to FTI Consulting?

Mr. Herde has over 35 years of experience in risk and compliance within financial services, including roles at major firms.

What will Michael Herde's role at FTI Consulting involve?

He will provide financial services clients with strategic compliance, risk management, and governance advice.

How does FTI Consulting support financial services clients?

FTI Consulting helps clients navigate regulatory changes and maintain control over their risk profiles through expert advice.

What recent changes have occurred in FTI Consulting's Financial Services offering?

FTI Consulting has recently appointed Tom Anapolis, Caitlin Holmes, and Mark Sexton to enhance its Financial Services team.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michael Herde as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.





Mr. Herde, who is based in Boston, is a risk and compliance expert with more than 35 years of experience in financial services, including as a chief compliance officer. His expertise includes wealth management, asset management, fiduciary, and investment and consumer banking for both public and private companies.





In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Herde will provide financial services clients with strategic compliance, risk management and governance advice to drive decision making that aligns with organizational risk appetites.





“The financial services industry is facing a moment of significant change, particularly from a regulatory perspective, and it’s important for businesses to stick to the basics,” said



Stella Mendes



, Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. “With Michael’s deep industry and regulatory expertise, he has the ability to guide organizations through these transformational moments and help firms maintain control over their risk profiles.”





Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Herde led compliance at Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, GE Capital and UBS Investment Bank. Mr. Herde started his career as a defense lawyer in the securities regulation and enforcement practice of a major Washington law firm and as enforcement counsel in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.





Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Herde said, “FTI Consulting combines a deep roster of subject-matter experts with a collaborative culture that allows us to provide a full suite of services to our clients. I look forward to joining the team as we roll up our sleeves to help our clients navigate the complexities of the regulatory and market environment in which they operate.”





Mr. Herde’s appointment builds on the growth of the firm’s Financial Services offering, following the recent appointments of



Tom Anapolis



as a Senior Advisor and



Caitlin Holmes and Mark Sexton



as Senior Managing Directors.







