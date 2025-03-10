FTI Consulting Appoints Dr. Mary T. Coleman as Head of U.S. Antitrust at Compass Lexecon

Dr. Mary T. Coleman appointed Head of U.S. Antitrust at FTI Consulting's Compass Lexecon subsidiary, overseeing nationwide antitrust activities.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Mary T. Coleman as the Head of the U.S. Antitrust practice at its Compass Lexecon subsidiary. Based in Boston and serving as an Executive Vice President, Dr. Coleman has expertise in competitive analysis related to mergers, acquisitions, and antitrust litigation. She has provided expert testimony in various courts and holds leadership roles within the American Bar Association Antitrust section. Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel expressed confidence in Dr. Coleman's leadership as she manages antitrust activities across the U.S. and collaborates with international teams. With a background including Deputy Director for Antitrust at the FTC, where she significantly contributed to antitrust investigations, Dr. Coleman joined Compass Lexecon in 2009 and is poised to guide her team in addressing complex competition issues in a changing regulatory environment.

Potential Positives

Dr. Mary T. Coleman’s appointment as Head of the U.S. Antitrust practice positions Compass Lexecon to strengthen its leadership in economic consulting and antitrust analysis.

Dr. Coleman brings extensive experience, including her previous role as Deputy Director for Antitrust at the FTC, enhancing the firm's credibility and expertise in the antitrust field.

The newly created position reflects the company's commitment to addressing complex competition issues and navigating regulatory landscapes, potentially attracting more clients seeking expert analysis.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Head of U.S. Antitrust at Compass Lexecon?

Dr. Mary T. Coleman has been named the Head of the U.S. Antitrust practice at Compass Lexecon.

What is Dr. Coleman’s area of specialization?

Dr. Coleman specializes in competitive analysis of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and antitrust litigation.

What is the role of Compass Lexecon's Head of U.S. Antitrust?

The Head of U.S. Antitrust oversees antitrust activities and coordinates efforts with international colleagues across all U.S. offices.

What previous positions has Dr. Coleman held?

Dr. Coleman was the Deputy Director for Antitrust in the Bureau of Economics at the FTC from 2001 to 2004.

How long has Dr. Coleman been with Compass Lexecon?

Dr. Coleman joined Compass Lexecon in 2009, having previously worked as a Managing Director at LECG.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr.



Mary T. Coleman



has been named Head of the U.S. Antitrust practice at its Compass Lexecon subsidiary.





Dr. Coleman is an Executive Vice President based in Boston. She specializes in the competitive analysis of mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, as well as antitrust litigation, including liability and class-action certification issues. Dr. Coleman has made presentations before U.S. and foreign antitrust authorities, submitted expert testimony in federal court, and testified in state court. She is part of the American Bar Association Antitrust section leadership, currently serving as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee and previously as Chair of the Women.Connected and Economics Committees.





“I’m delighted to announce that Dr. Mary Coleman has been appointed to our newly created position of Head of U.S. Antitrust,” Compass Lexecon Chairman



Daniel R. Fischel



said. “Mary will now oversee antitrust activities in all our offices throughout the United States as well as be responsible for coordinating our U.S. activities with our international colleagues.”





“Compass Lexecon is the preeminent global economic consulting firm, and I am excited to take on this new role as Head of U.S. Antitrust,” Dr. Coleman said. “I look forward to leading our team in providing expert economic analysis on complex competition issues and helping clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape."





From 2001 to 2004, Dr. Coleman was the Deputy Director for Antitrust in the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission. In this role, she was involved in all antitrust investigations at the FTC, including mergers, horizontal restraints, monopolization and vertical issues and in several non-enforcement projects.





Dr. Coleman also managed the economic input into all antitrust cases and advised the Bureau of Competition staff lawyers and management, as well as the Commission. She was instrumental in the efforts of the Bureau of Economics to increase the empirical content of antitrust investigations at the FTC and to facilitate cooperation between economic and legal staffs, and she worked extensively to improve cooperation between the FTC and foreign jurisdictions.





Dr. Coleman joined Compass Lexecon in 2009 and was previously a Managing Director at LECG.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545







matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.