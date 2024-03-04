FTI Consulting Acquires Madison Consulting Group For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Monday announced that it has acquired an actuarial consulting firm, the Madison Consulting Group.

The financial details of the transaction are not yet known.

With this acquisition, FTI believes that it will expand the company's property and casualty actuarial and compliance offerings.

As part of the deal, Madison's president Mark Crawshaw joins FTI as a senior managing director.

On Friday, FTI shares closed at $204.39, down 1.20% on the New York Stock Exchange.

