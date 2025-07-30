FTGS, QCJL: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, where 7,550,000 units were destroyed, or a 18.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FTGS, in morning trading today Pinterest is trading flat, and Ross Stores is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF, which lost 1,700,000 of its units, representing a 37.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of QCJL, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 2.7%.

