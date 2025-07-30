And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF, which lost 1,700,000 of its units, representing a 37.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of QCJL, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 2.7%.
VIDEO: FTGS, QCJL: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.