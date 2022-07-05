FTGC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund ETF (Symbol: FTGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.44, changing hands as low as $25.88 per share. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.65 per share, with $31.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.