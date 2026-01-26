FTGC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund ETF (Symbol: FTGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.24, changing hands as high as $25.39 per share. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.70 per share, with $27.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.35.

