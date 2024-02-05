FTDR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.46, changing hands as low as $32.38 per share. Frontdoor Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.98 per share, with $38.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.47.

