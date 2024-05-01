Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Capital Strength ETF, where 15,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FTCS, in morning trading today Kimberly-clark is down about 0.2%, and Mondelez International is lower by about 2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the PAPI ETF, which lost 350,000 of its units, representing a 23.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: FTCS, PAPI: Big ETF Outflows

