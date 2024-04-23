Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Capital Strength ETF, which added 14,500,000 units, or a 13.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FTCS, in morning trading today Cummins is up about 0.8%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill is higher by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IOPP ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: FTCS, IOPP: Big ETF Inflows

