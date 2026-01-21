FTCB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (Symbol: FTCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.11, changing hands as low as $21.07 per share. First Trust Core Investment Grade shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTCB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.76 per share, with $21.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.09.

