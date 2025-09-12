Markets
FTC Launches Probe On Amazon And Google Over Search Advertising Practices: Report

September 12, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The US Federal Trade Commission has reportedly launched a probe in to whether Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google misled those who place advertisements on their websites, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

The agency's consumer protection unit is conduction the probe, with focus on whether both the companies properly disclosed the terms and pricing for advertisements.

They are seeking details on the advertising auctions conducted by Amazon and whether it disclosed "reserve pricing" for some search ads. Meanwhile, it is also probing Google on whether its practices, including internal pricing process, had increased the cost of advertisements as it was not disclosed to advertisers.

