FTAI Aviation Stock Falls 4% Over CFO Transition

March 06, 2026 — 10:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) are falling about 4 percent on Friday morning trading after the company announced that Chief Financial Officer Eun (Angela) Nam is stepping down from the role to pursue a new opportunity at a public company outside the aviation industry.

The company's stock is currently trading at $261.23, down 4.48 percent or $12.24, over the previous close of $273.47 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $81.45 and $323.51 in the past one year.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Nicholas McAleese as the new CFO, effective immediately. Prior to joining FTAI, McAleese held various roles at BHG Financial, Breather and PwC focused on public accounting, real estate and capital markets.

