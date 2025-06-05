FTAI Aviation Ltd. Acquires 50% Stake in IAG Engine Center Europe to Enhance Engine Maintenance Capabilities

FTAI Aviation acquires 50% of IAG Engine Center Europe, expanding maintenance capacity at Rome Fiumicino Airport.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. has finalized its acquisition of a 50% ownership stake in IAG Engine Center Europe S.r.l., an Italian CFM56 engine maintenance facility at Rome Fiumicino Airport, now named Quick Turn Engine Center Europe. This joint venture enhances FTAI's maintenance network by adding a third engine shop, increasing module maintenance capacity by 450 modules per year, or 33%, to a total of 1,800. The facility will also feature a state-of-the-art CFM56 engine test cell and is expected to begin piece-part repair operations in the latter half of 2025. This expansion is seen as a significant step in FTAI’s growth in Europe and will create hundreds of jobs, benefitting the local economy. The partnership aims to deliver efficient maintenance services to airlines across Europe, leveraging the strategic location of Fiumicino Airport.

FTAI has acquired a 50% ownership stake in IAG Engine Center Europe, expanding its presence in the European market.

The joint venture increases FTAI's module maintenance capacity by 450 modules per year, a 33% increase to its existing capacity.

QuickTurn Europe is positioned at Rome Fiumicino Airport, enhancing FTAI’s ability to provide efficient maintenance services to its global customers.

The investment is expected to create hundreds of new skilled jobs, positively impacting the local economy of Fiumicino, Rome, and the surrounding region.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding the timeline for operational capabilities and job creation, which could raise concerns for investors about the company's ability to meet expectations.

What is the recent acquisition made by FTAI Aviation?

FTAI Aviation has acquired a 50% stake in IAG Engine Center Europe, rebranded as Quick Turn Engine Center Europe.

How will the acquisition impact FTAI's engine maintenance capacity?

This acquisition increases FTAI’s module maintenance capacity by 450 modules per year, a 33% boost to their current capacity.

Where is the QuickTurn Europe facility located?

The QuickTurn Europe facility is located at Rome Fiumicino Airport, a major hub in Europe.

What economic benefits are expected from the QuickTurn Europe facility?

Hundreds of new skilled jobs are anticipated to be created, positively impacting the economies of Fiumicino and Rome.

What type of engines does IAG Engine Center Europe specialize in?

IAG Engine Center Europe specializes in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines.

$FTAI Insider Trading Activity

$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MORENO (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,580 shares for an estimated $624,113

JOSEPH P. JR. ADAMS (CEO and Chairman) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $283,620

STACY KUPERUS (Chief Portfolio Officer) purchased 1,087 shares for an estimated $100,982

MARTIN TUCHMAN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,190

$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTAI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/31/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

$FTAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Myles Walton from Wolfe Research set a target price of $190.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $190.0 on 12/31/2024

NEW YORK and ROME, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (Nasdaq: FTAI) (“FTAI” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of a 50% ownership stake in IAG Engine Center Europe S.r.l. (“IAG Engine Center”), an Italian company operating a 200,000 square-foot CFM56 engine maintenance repair and overhaul facility located at the Rome Fiumicino Airport, which has been rebranded Quick Turn Engine Center Europe S.r.l., or “QuickTurn Europe.”





Highlights of the joint venture include:







Adds third owned and managed CFM56 engine shop to FTAI Aviation network, complementing existing facilities in Montréal and Miami



Increases FTAI’s module maintenance capacity by 450 modules (150 engines) per year, representing a 33% increase to FTAI’s current capacity of 1,350 modules (450 engines)



State-of-the-art CFM56 engine test-cell



Expects to quickly ramp up production, with piece-part repair capabilities anticipated to be operational in second half of 2025







“Our joint venture with IAG Engine Center marks a milestone in our expansion into Europe and our overall maintenance capabilities,” said Joe Adams, CEO of FTAI Aviation. “QuickTurn Europe’s robust repair capabilities will provide expanded maintenance, repair, and exchange (MRE) services to FTAI’s global customer base in a critical geographic location, ensuring increased efficiency and reliability for our customers. With this additional capacity at the internationally leading Rome Fiumicino Airport, one of Europe’s most important, innovative, and fastest growing airports, we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead as we help support airlines in their long-term maintenance needs.”





“The partnership with FTAI will optimize operations at the facility, enabling faster, more efficient services to airlines across Europe. We are excited to continue to innovate and bring additional value to airlines and asset owners around the world,” said Mauricio Luna, CEO of IAG Engine Center.





“FTAI’s investment further strengthens the Rome Fiumicino Airport's position as a key player in the global aviation ecosystem,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma (ADR). “Rome Fiumicino Airport’s central location and connectivity make it an ideal hub for providing just-in-time engine maintenance services. With this significant industrial investment, we expect hundreds of new skilled jobs will be created as QuickTurn Europe grows, with a very positive and direct impact for the economy of the cities of Fiumicino and Rome, the region Lazio and all of Italy.”





The integration of QuickTurn Europe with FTAI’s current maintenance capabilities in Montréal and Miami will help address the strong demand from the Company’s global customer base. In total, the joint venture operating at full capacity brings FTAI’s maintenance capacity to 1,800 CFM56 modules and over 600 engine tests annually.







About FTAI Aviation Ltd.







FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.







About IAG Engine Center Europe







Located at Rome Fiumicino Airport, IAG Engine Center Europe specializes in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines. The facility features extensive piece-part repair capabilities and includes a state-of-the-art test cell. Situated at one of Europe's busiest airports, which serves 91 airlines and approximately 50 million passengers annually, IAG Engine Center Europe benefits from Fiumicino's unparalleled connectivity across Europe.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the timing for the piece-part repair capabilities to become operational, and the expected number of new jobs to be created as QuickTurn Europe ramps up. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon FTAI’s historical performance and on its current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to it. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of FTAI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and FTAI’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports FTAI files with the SEC.







Contacts











Investors









Alan Andreini





Investor Relations, FTAI Aviation Ltd.





(646) 734-9414





aandreini@ftaiaviation.com









Media









Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



