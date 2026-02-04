FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Price Target Increased by 13.81% to 278.87

The average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation (NasdaqGS:FTAI) has been revised to $278.87 / share. This is an increase of 13.81% from the prior estimate of $245.03 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $367.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.66% from the latest reported closing price of $286.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.52%, an increase of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.52% to 111,524K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,896K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,801K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,321K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares , representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 59.94% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,361K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 7.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,303K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 2,781K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 25.69% over the last quarter.

