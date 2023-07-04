FT: Yahoo Planning Relisting

(RTTNews) - As per an article published in Financial Times, Yahoo Inc. is planning to return to public markets. Yahoo was delisted in 2017 with its acquisition by Verizon Communications Inc. The global media and tech company was acquired by Apollo Funds in September, 2021.

As per CEO Jim Lanzone, Yahoo is ready financially with a great balance sheet, and is planning for the Initial Public Offering. In an interview, he said Yahoo will be aggressive in pursuing M&A opportunities.

Yahoo owns apps and sites like Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Fantasy, Yahoo Mail and a powerful, open platform that connects brands and publishers to passionate fans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.