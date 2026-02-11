FSTA vs. RSPS: Which Consumer Staples ETF Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

FSTA charges a much lower expense ratio and manages over five times the assets of RSPS.

RSPS delivered a higher one-year return, but FSTA has shown a smaller five-year drawdown.

Both ETFs offer pure-play exposure to consumer staples, but FSTA is more concentrated in mega-cap names

10 stocks we like better than Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples Index ETF ›

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FSTA) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS) both target U.S. consumer staples stocks, but they take different approaches.

FSTA tracks a market-cap-weighted index, heavily favoring the sector’s largest players, while RSPS equally weights all S&P 500 consumer staples constituents. This comparison unpacks cost, returns, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors weigh which approach aligns with their goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric RSPS FSTA Issuer Invesco Fidelity Expense ratio 0.40% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 11, 2026) 12.60% 8.73% Dividend yield 2.63% 2.18% AUM $250 million $1.4 billion Beta (5Y monthly) 0.61 0.64

FSTA is notably more affordable on fees, with a much lower expense ratio. RSPS edges out FSTA on yield, however, which could appeal to those looking for greater dividend income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric RSPS FSTA Max drawdown (5 y) -18.61% -16.57% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,081 $1,380

What's inside

FSTA tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index and holds 96 stocks, offering broad exposure to the consumer defensive sector. Its top holdings — Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Procter & Gamble — make up over a third of the fund, reflecting a heavy concentration in household names. FSTA was launched over 12 years ago, supporting its credibility as a core sector ETF.

RSPS, by contrast, strictly sticks to S&P 500 consumer staples stocks, allocating equal weight to 36 holdings. This equal-weighting approach reduces single-stock risk but increases exposure to mid-cap names relative to FSTA’s large-cap tilt. Both ETFs are free of leverage, currency hedging, or ESG overlays.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both RSPS and FSTA provide exposure to the consumer staples industry, but each has a unique set of advantages and drawbacks.

FSTA relies heavily on major industry players, with its top three stocks accounting for more than one-third of its portfolio. Meanwhile, each of RSPS’s holdings comprises around 3% of assets.

This approach can set FSTA up for higher long-term returns if its top stocks thrive, but it could also be vulnerable to deeper downturns if those companies falter. RSPS’s equal-weight strategy can help protect it against single-stock risk, while also limiting its earning potential when strong stocks are given the same weight as weaker holdings.

Fees are another important factor to consider. Investors can expect to pay $8 per year in fees for every $10,000 invested in FSTA, compared to $40 per year for RSPS. It may not seem like a significant difference on the surface, but it could add up to thousands of dollars in fees for long-term investors with substantial account balances.

Should you buy stock in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples Index ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples Index ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples Index ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.