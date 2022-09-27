FSS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.44, changing hands as low as $37.39 per share. Federal Signal Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.86 per share, with $48.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.