FSLY Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Security and Compute Growth

Fastly FSLY reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.5%. The company reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues were $173 million, up 19.8% year over year, and edged past the consensus mark by 0.76%. The quarterly results reflected strong execution across the platform, highlighted by accelerating security momentum and rising compute demand tied to increasingly complex edge workloads. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) ended the quarter at $369 million, up 63% year over year, pointing to improved upfront customer commitments.

FSLY Revenue Mix Highlights Platform Breadth

FSLY’s first-quarter growth leaned on continued share gains in core delivery, alongside faster expansion in newer products. Network Services revenues rose 11% year over year to $126.2 million, supported by performance-driven wins in use cases where speed and reliability matter.



Security remained the standout, growing 47% year over year to $38.8 million and reaching record levels in both dollars and mix. The “Other” category, which includes Compute and Observability, jumped 67% year over year to $8 million, reflecting a meaningful step-up in compute adoption versus the year-ago quarter.

Fastly, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fastly, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fastly, Inc. Quote

Fastly Expands Customer Base and Commitments

Fastly ended the quarter with 634 large customers, defined as those producing more than $100,000 in annualized revenues in the quarter. Management noted it is placing greater emphasis on large customer acquisition as a more meaningful gauge of go-to-market progress.



Retention also improved, with trailing 12-month net retention rising to 113% from 110% in the prior quarter. The company highlighted that retention gains are extending beyond the very largest accounts into a broader range of customers, aligning with a platform approach that supports upsell and cross-sell across network, security and compute.

FSLY Lifts Margins on Efficiency and Accounting Shift

Profitability improved sharply in the quarter as the company continued to emphasize traffic engineering and platform efficiency. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 65.1%, up from 57.3% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses increased 15% year over year to $132.1 million.



FSLY’s non-GAAP operating income came in at $19.1 million against an operating loss of $5.85 million.

Fastly Generates Cash Despite Higher Infrastructure Spend

FSLY ended the quarter with approximately $330 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Management highlighted a $31 million sequential decline in cash, primarily driven by the retirement of $39 million of long-term debt that came due in March 2026.



Fastly produced $28.9 million of cash flow from operations in the reported quarter, up from $17.3 million in the year-ago period.



Free cash flow was $4.1 million, though down from $8.2 million a year earlier as infrastructure spending increased year over year.

FSLY Raises 2026 Outlook, Sees AI as Tailwind

For the second quarter of 2026, FSLY guided revenues to $170-$176 million and non-GAAP earnings to 5-8 cents per share.



The company also raised 2026 revenue guidance to $710-$725 million and expects non-GAAP earnings of 27-33 cents per share, reflecting improved profitability expectations as the business scales.



Management framed AI-driven demand as a meaningful tailwind, citing stronger interest in security and compute as customers work to secure and scale automated and agent-driven traffic.



Fastly is seeing agentic-related volume tailwinds in network services and more pronounced security attach as customers protect AI workloads. The company also noted that pricing dynamics in Network Services remain similar to recent quarters as customers unlock volume discounts under existing contracts.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Consider

Fastly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that are set to report their quarterly results are Cisco Systems CSCO, Applied Materials AMAT and Keysight Technologies KEYS. Keysight Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Cisco and Applied Materials carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cisco, Applied Materials and Keysight Technologies are set to report their respective quarterly results on May 13, May 14 and May 19. Year to date, shares of Cisco, Applied Materials and Keysight Technologies have returned 19.7%, 59.9% and 74.8%, respectively.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.