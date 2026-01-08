FSLR vs. NXT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Solar sector have probably already heard of First Solar (FSLR) and Nextracker (NXT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, First Solar is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nextracker has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that FSLR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

FSLR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.35, while NXT has a forward P/E of 21.41. We also note that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NXT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.60.

Another notable valuation metric for FSLR is its P/B ratio of 2.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NXT has a P/B of 6.64.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FSLR's Value grade of B and NXT's Value grade of D.

FSLR stands above NXT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that FSLR is the superior value option right now.

