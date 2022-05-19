FSIS Warns Against Plumrose USA's RTE Ham Product

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for Plumrose USA's ready-to-eat or RTE ham product citing that it may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing.

The product subject to the public health alert is 1-lb resealable plastic packages containing "Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added" with a "BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22" date. The product bears establishment number "EST. 26C" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected item was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The alert is given to make sure that consumers are aware that the RTE, sliced Black Forest Ham item should not be consumed. A recall was not needed as the product is believed to be no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The affected item was produced by Council Bluffs, Iowa -based Plumrose USA, doing business as Swift Prepared Foods, from April 28, 2022 through May 1, 2022.

The problem was discovered when the company identified product that did not appear to be fully cooked. Following an investigation, the company notified FSIS of their findings that the ham was underprocessed.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.