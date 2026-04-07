FSEP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FSEP ETF (Symbol: FSEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.46, changing hands as low as $50.32 per share. FSEP shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSEP's low point in its 52 week range is $40.74 per share, with $52.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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