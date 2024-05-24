News & Insights

FSD Pharma Boosts Investor Engagement

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

FSD Pharma (TSE:HUGE) has released an update.

FSD Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm, has struck a deal with IR Agency LLC to bolster investor relations and expand its digital community. This one-month agreement, costing C$335,699, aims to enhance the company’s financial community profile starting May 28, 2024. FSD Pharma continues to focus on developing innovative treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, including their lead compound, Lucid-MS, for combating myelin degradation in multiple sclerosis.

