FS KKR Capital Prices $400 Mln Notes Offering

September 19, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), a Business Development Company, on Friday announced that priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of 6.125% unsecured notes due 2031.

The offering is expected to close on September 25.

The notes, maturing on January 15, 2031, may be redeemed at any time at par plus a make-whole premium, or at par beginning one month before maturity.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities and certain outstanding notes.

In the pre-market trading, FS KKR Capital is 0.79% higher at $15.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

