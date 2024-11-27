FRX Innovations to Sell Subsidiary Amid Restructuring

FRX Innovations Inc (TSE:FRXI) has released an update.

FRX Innovations Inc. has announced plans to sell its subsidiary, FRX Polymers, Inc., as part of a strategic restructuring effort. The sale will involve a cash payment and the assumption or restructuring of existing financial debt. This move is aimed at optimizing the company’s financial position and focusing on core operations.

