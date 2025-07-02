FRSH Streamlines EX Management With AI-Powered Freshservice Journeys

Recognizing the growing need for seamless employee experience (EX), Freshworks FRSH recently launched Freshservice Journeys, a transformative, AI-assisted capability built into its IT and employee service management suite. Designed to address the complex and cross-functional employee processes, Freshservice Journeys empowers organizations to handle critical employee events, such as onboarding, offboarding, relocations and promotions.



The cutting-edge solution is likely to boost efficiency, reduce friction, enhance collaboration and offer customized experiences that directly increase employee engagement and productivity. Today, organizations are burdened by legacy systems and siloed operations. Whether it’s IT provisioning laptops, HR managing documentation, or Facilities handling workspace access, most departments operate in isolation. This leads to disconnected workflows, bottlenecks and a poor employee experience, especially during critical operations.



Freshservice Journeys aims to solve this by offering no-code workflow creation, AI-powered task automation, real-time progress tracking and cross-department visibility. The effectiveness of this new capability is already being validated by both industry experts and Freshservice customers, with positive feedback from diverse businesses.

Core Benefits of FRSH’s Freshservice Journeys

Freshservice Journeys integrates AI to streamline repetitive and time-consuming tasks. Whether it’s sending reminders or summarizing ticket statuses, AI automates these actions to reduce manual workload and accelerate resolutions. This means teams spend less time on routine coordination and more time focusing on strategic activities that drive value.



The platform’s no-code/low-code interface allows IT and HR teams to design and deploy workflows rapidly without needing technical support. Admins can choose to create workflows from scratch or leverage pre-built templates that ensure consistency and best-practice alignment across departments.



Freshservice Journeys is designed to eliminate long-standing friction between departments. It enables real-time task tracking, automated reminders and shared visibility, ensuring that IT, HR, Facilities and other stakeholders remain aligned. Tasks are assigned automatically, progress is visible to everyone in real time and accountability is built into the system. This coordinated approach fosters a unified employee experience, providing departments with the visibility they need to stay on track.



One of the key strengths of Freshservice Journeys lies in its flexibility. Organizations can use conditions and triggers to customize journeys based on job roles, departments, or locations. This enables businesses to manage department-specific requirements while maintaining overall consistency in employee experience delivery.

Businesses Pick FRSH for Smooth Customer & Employee Services

Large customers are increasingly turning to Freshworks. More than 60% of the company’s total ARR now comes from mid-market and enterprise clients. Of this, 79% is driven by solutions that enhance employee experience, while 53% comes from those improving customer experience. This strong adoption underscores its appeal among bigger businesses seeking streamlined service solutions.



FRSH keeps growing revenues and profits by staying focused on three key goals: investing in employee experience, adding AI to boost customer productivity and speeding up growth in its customer experience (CX) solutions.



Freddy AI Agent, now generally available to CX customers, drove next-gen self-service in the first quarter, adding around 250 customers and reaching more than 1,600. It played a key role in deflecting L1 queries and streamlining issue triage. With Freddy now launched for EX in the second quarter and already serving more than 1,000 customers, management anticipates continued growth in adoption.



In June 2025, the company unveiled the next-generation Freddy Agentic AI Platform, an advanced version that goes beyond chat-based assistance by getting the work done. From processing claims to updating records and booking shipments, Freddy AI is designed to perform high-value tasks autonomously, helping teams reduce manual workloads and focus on more complicated tasks.

FRSH’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

FRSH currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 19.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s growth of 36.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR, ANET and UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.82% and has a long-term growth expectation of 14.81%. Arista currently serves five verticals, namely cloud titans (customers that deploy more than 1 million servers, cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and the rest of the enterprise. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains well-suited to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.