FRSH Boosts Customer & Employee Service With Freddy Agentic AI Platform

At its flagship Refresh event, Freshworks FRSH unveiled the next-generation Freddy Agentic AI Platform, an advanced version that goes beyond chat-based assistance by getting the work done. From processing claims to updating records and booking shipments, Freddy AI is designed to perform high-value tasks autonomously, helping teams reduce manual workloads and focus on more complicated tasks.



While most AI-powered tools only provide answers, the new Freddy Agentic AI Platform actively resolves service requests. Whether in retail, travel, finance, manufacturing, or software services, Freddy AI is transforming support functions into intelligent, action-driven systems. This agentic model enables tasks like order tracking, refunds, booking appointments, managing subscriptions etc, to be handled comprehensively by AI, saving time, reducing errors and improving outcomes for both customers and employees.

FRSH Unveils Freddy AI Agent Studio to Streamline Automation

A key aspect of this release is the Freddy AI Agent Studio — a no-code platform empowering support teams to build and launch AI agents without needing technical expertise. The Studio empowers support teams to reduce ticket backlogs, minimize handoffs and maintain consistent, high-quality customer experiences without coding.



Key components of this tool are Skills Library, which is a collection of pre-built action templates for popular platforms like Shopify and Stripe and Skills Builder — a visual environment to design custom skills for agents to autonomously handle actions such as returns or refunds.

New Freddy AI Capabilities Empower Autonomy

Email remains a core support channel, and Freddy AI is transforming it with automation that understands and acts. The Freddy AI Agent for Email reads and interprets incoming emails, generates contextual replies and automatically closes tickets when issues are resolved. This helps reduce first-response times from hours to minutes. Repetitive email issues are resolved autonomously, and support capacity increases without growing headcount.



Freddy AI is also transforming employee experience with a smarter, unified search agent that fetches answers from enterprise platforms. It integrates with tools like Slack, Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Teams. Support is also available in 40+ languages, ensuring global inclusivity and is backed by enterprise-grade security.



For IT and service desk teams, Freshworks is also introducing Freddy AI Insights for Freshservice, which replaces manual analysis with intelligent monitoring. Key highlights are Root Cause Analysis maps, anomaly detection and trend monitoring and metrics for SLA compliance, workforce planning and satisfaction.



Freddy AI Copilot helps service teams work faster and smarter by handling support tasks such as writing clear replies, linking related issues and creating helpful documents. New features include Intelligent Related Changes, which identify likely causes of problems by checking recent system changes in Freshservice. Reply Suggestions Copilot reads tickets, checks the knowledge base and recommends responses in Freshdesk. With these updates, Freddy becomes a smart support partner.

FRSH’s Freddy Gets Positive Customer Feedback

Since its debut in 2023, Freddy AI has helped more than 5,000 organizations automate and enhance their service operations. Among the beneficiaries are Hobbycraft, which has automated 30% of customer queries and boosted CSAT by 25%. Bergzeit auto-triaged 200,000+ tickets and cut translation workloads by 75% and Five9 deflected 65% of IT requests, saving 200+ hours/month. iPostal1 resolved 54% of queries with Freddy AI and scaled to 1.3 million accounts without extra cost, enabling it to expand to 3,500+ locations.



These success stories prove that Freddy delivers measurable outcomes that matter.

How FRSH is Speeding Up Freddy's Adoption

To help organizations onboard Freddy quickly, Freshworks is rolling out a suite of resources, including Freshworks University, with tutorials, real-world use cases and live help. AI Academy for Partners is training channel partners to accelerate sales and deployment, and AI Professional Services facilities custom rollout support for enterprise clients. In addition, the company provides In-product assistance with videos, workflows and step-by-step guides.



Freshworks’ Freddy Agentic AI is especially valuable for growing companies that lack deep AI engineering teams offering enterprise-grade automation without complexity. With Freddy, even resource-constrained teams can deploy autonomous resolution at scale, driving higher efficiency, faster resolutions and better customer experiences without heavy investments.

