FRP Advisory Announces Major Share Placement

FRP Advisory Group Plc (GB:FRP) has released an update.

FRP Advisory Group plc, a top-tier business advisory firm, has announced an immediate accelerated bookbuild to place over 20 million existing ordinary shares, representing approximately 23% of shares held by the company’s directors and partners. The selling shareholders, including top executives, have agreed to a new lock-in period until at least the end of July 2026, ensuring their continued vested interest alongside other shareholders. Details regarding the final number of shares placed and the pricing will be disclosed post-placement.

For further insights into GB:FRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.